Legal & General Group Plc Has $948.30 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $948,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $109.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $171.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.99. The company has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

