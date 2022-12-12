Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,257 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.71% of AbbVie worth $1,919,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $163.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.71 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $288.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

