Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.38.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $106.85 on Thursday. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Leidos by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Leidos by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Leidos by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Leidos by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

