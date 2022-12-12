LINK Price Reaches $23.86 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. LINK has a total market cap of $142.55 million and $946,922.35 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINK has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.86 or 0.00138912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $922.36 or 0.05374841 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00512392 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.90 or 0.30359491 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

