Lip Bu Tan Sells 19,129 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 19,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $287,126.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,577.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 600 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $9,006.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,501 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $1,061,040.05.

On Monday, December 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,617,533.84.

On Thursday, October 13th, Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $458,589.24.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,550 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $1,256,184.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $6,391,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 2.4 %

CRDO traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $14.50. 1,313,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -241.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

