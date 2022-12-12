Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00005982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $186.22 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 181,412,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

