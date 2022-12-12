Lisk (LSK) One Day Volume Hits $2.68 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00004662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $113.21 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000311 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005606 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001986 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005096 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,288,472 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

