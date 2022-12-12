Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 101,088 shares.The stock last traded at $234.89 and had previously closed at $239.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.20.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,180,000 after buying an additional 206,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Littelfuse by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,962,000 after purchasing an additional 99,652 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 91,762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,042,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,541,000 after buying an additional 76,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

