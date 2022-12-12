Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LYV has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $71.77 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $19,552,260. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

