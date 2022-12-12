Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
LYV has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.67.
NYSE:LYV opened at $71.77 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33.
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $19,552,260. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
