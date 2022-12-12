Locus Chain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.35 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $53.35 million and approximately $983,773.41 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

