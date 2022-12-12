Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 816.0% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

LMRMF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 182,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

