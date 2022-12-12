London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

