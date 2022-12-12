Loopring Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $329.24 million and approximately $22.76 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

