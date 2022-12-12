Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lovesac has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac Trading Up 3.0 %

LOVE opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1,064.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.