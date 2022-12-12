Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Lowered to $50.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOVE. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 5.46%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at $250,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lovesac by 333.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 1,064.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

