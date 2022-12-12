Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $201.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

