Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.79.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.36. 52,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,576. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.