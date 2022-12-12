Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $390.00 at UBS Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $395.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $414.96.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $326.39 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $421.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.38 and its 200 day moving average is $313.65. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

