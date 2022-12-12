Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lumentum to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

About Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

