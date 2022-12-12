Maiar DEX Price Down 5% Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $130.77 million and $585,910.25 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003425 USD and is down -6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,177.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

