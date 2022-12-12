MaidSafeCoin Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $52.68 million and approximately $23,790.13 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

