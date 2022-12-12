Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.9 %

MAIN stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.40. 317,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,949. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.68 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

