Mammoth Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a market cap of $27.53 million and $45,166.74 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mammoth Token Profile

MMT is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.0037644 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47,930.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

