Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 208.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.86.

Shares of MOZ stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.89. 852,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,059. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a market cap of C$352.25 million and a P/E ratio of -26.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30.

In other news, Director James Kitchener Gowans acquired 110,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,592.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,804.54.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

