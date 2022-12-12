Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Update

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the November 15th total of 194,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Marblegate Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in Marblegate Acquisition by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marblegate Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Marblegate Acquisition by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 559,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Marblegate Acquisition stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Marblegate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

