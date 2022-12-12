Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $171.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

