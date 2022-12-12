Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 14,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Marui Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MAURY opened at $32.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.47. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $40.68.
Marui Group Company Profile
