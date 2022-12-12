Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 14,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Marui Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAURY opened at $32.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.47. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $40.68.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

