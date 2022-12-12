Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Acquires $63,000.00 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $39,820.00.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00.
  • On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,499 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $70,294.91.
  • On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 5,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $104,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $42,110.88.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $57,810.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,404.55.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $225,663.60.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATV traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 287,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,066. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mativ in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

