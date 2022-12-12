Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Purchases $42,200.00 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,532,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $39,820.00.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00.
  • On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,499 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $70,294.91.
  • On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 5,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $104,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $42,110.88.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $57,810.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $36,404.55.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $225,663.60.

Mativ Price Performance

Shares of Mativ stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $20.11. 287,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Mativ in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

