Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CJS Securities

Equities researchers at CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 58.26% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MATV stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.98. Mativ has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $37,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,085.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 1,500 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,085.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 12,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 30,273 shares of company stock worth $699,347 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

