Medifast (NYSE:MED) Shares Down 5.4%

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $115.41 and last traded at $115.41. 2,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 145,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average of $141.03.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.82% and a net margin of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.66. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,584.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Medifast by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medifast by 6,509.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 35.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.