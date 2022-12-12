Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 419.6% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medigus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Medigus Price Performance

MDGS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. 19,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. Medigus has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Medigus Dividend Announcement

About Medigus

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 12.9%.

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

