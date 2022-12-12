Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,412,000 after buying an additional 4,205,325 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.91. The company had a trading volume of 121,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,637. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $93.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

