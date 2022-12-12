Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Update

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Up 3.6 %

Meridian Mining UK Societas stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 0.29. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,038. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a fifty-two week low of 0.25 and a fifty-two week high of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.29.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.