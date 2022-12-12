Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.64.

Several brokerages have commented on META. Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.80. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $352.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $38,950.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,377.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $38,950.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,377.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,578,469. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $402,287,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,080,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,129,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

