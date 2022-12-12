Metahero Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Metahero has a total market cap of $18.41 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.46 or 0.01621197 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013401 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00026771 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00033890 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.01770368 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.