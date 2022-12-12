Metawar (METAWAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.11

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $219.81 million and approximately $16.11 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metawar has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.0011642 USD and is up 11.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

