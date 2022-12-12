Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $2.23 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $37.35 million and $863,040.70 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00012999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,760,306 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 16,745,977.26 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.25021666 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $876,666.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

