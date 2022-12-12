Metis (MTS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $253,274.45

Metis (MTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $253,274.45 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $922.36 or 0.05374841 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00512337 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.99 or 0.30356206 BTC.

Metis Token Profile

Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

