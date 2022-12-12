MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $72.19 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

