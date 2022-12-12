MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0142 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CIF stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.98.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
