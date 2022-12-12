MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0142 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CIF stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Get Rating ) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.56% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

