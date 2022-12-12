M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 385,479 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 385,479 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $100,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,845,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NEE stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,080,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $169.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

