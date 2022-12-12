M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,184,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,518 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $57,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 1,805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of KE by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,488,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

