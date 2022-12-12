M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $139.99 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,659 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 0.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $139,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,493. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

