M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,869 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of CME Group worth $77,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.92. 18,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average of $190.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.