M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023,859 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Intel worth $110,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.98. 303,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,069,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

