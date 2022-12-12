M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 129,597 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,371,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 129,597 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $92,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.85. 248,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,549,371. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

