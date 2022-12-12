M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,402 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $68,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in First Republic Bank by 968.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 68,007 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,922,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,166,000 after purchasing an additional 436,566 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.23. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $212.32.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

