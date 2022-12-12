M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,070,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285,457 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Manulife Financial worth $86,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

MFC traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $17.63. 74,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,766. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

