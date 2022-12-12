MGI – Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF) Short Interest Update

MGI – Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MGI – Media and Games Invest Trading Down 34.5 %

MDGIF opened at 1.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 2.16. MGI – Media and Games Invest has a 12-month low of 1.67 and a 12-month high of 2.55.

About MGI – Media and Games Invest

MGI – Media and Games Invest SE operates an advertising software platform with access to first party games content with operational presence in Europe and North America. Its advertising software platform helps advertisers to acquire customers via smartphones, computers, connected TV, or digital out of home media, as well as publishers to monetize their advertising space.

